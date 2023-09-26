Here's an exclusive insight into Shaheen Afridi's star-studded wedding

Season’s Event Management, known for its exquisite event planning and impeccable decor, has just unveiled a breathtaking collection of exclusive pictures from the wedding of cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi and his lovely bride, Ansa Afridi. These captivating glimpses into the celebration showcase the stunning decor and candid moments that made this union an event to remember.

The decor at the wedding was a true masterpiece. Season’s Event Management brought a touch of sophistication and grace to every corner of the venue, creating an ambience that was both regal and romantic. The floral arrangements, lighting, and overall design were a testament to their commitment to excellence in event planning.

Among the highlights of this exclusive collection are the heartwarming pictures of Shaheen Afridi himself. Dressed in his wedding attire, he exuded a mix of joy and elegance that truly captured the spirit of the day. These images, along with those of Shaheen with his father-in-law and fellow cricket players, reveal the strong bonds and camaraderie that define the cricketing world.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-26/1695739476-8607.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695739473-8292.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695739479-2527.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695739481-6912.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695739498-2945.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695740408-4816.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695740414-3694.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695740422-5645.mp4

Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid, the second born of the former skipper, two years back and the two got nikkahfied in February this year.