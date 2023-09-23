Shaheen Afridi shares first picture with wife Ansha, leaving fans in awe

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi embarks on a new journey of his life, and his wedding with the daughter of cricket legend remained the talk of the town this week.

Days after tying the knot, Afridi, 23, dropped his first pictures from his wedding festivities with wife Ansha Shahid.

The recent post on the micro-blogging platform shows candid moments\ of Shahid, and Shaheen and a glimpse of his Ansha in a monochromatic portrait.

The two picture posts on X said, “Here is to the beginning of love and laughter with the special one,” and Shaheen ended the post with a red heart emoji.

Thank you everyone for the warm and lovely wishes. Here is to the beginning of love and laughter with the special one. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vJi8zGkQJr — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 22, 2023

The talented speedster also expressed gratitude to the fans and friends for the warm wishes.

Meanwhile, cricket fans and his fans showered love on the new couple online.

Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid, the second born of the former skipper, two years back and the two got nikkahfied in February this year.