Shahid Afridi bids farewell to daughter Ansha with emotional social media post

KARACHI – Former star cricketer and analyst Shahid Afridi marked an emotional moment as he bids farewell to his daughter Ansha Shahid, who tied the knot on Tuesday.

Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding was the talk of the town and was all over the internet with social media users extending their wishes and best regards to the happy couple.

After the wedding event, the bride’s father penned an emotional note for Ansha, after her Rukhsati with ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The post shared by the cricket icon said “Aaya tha Ghar mai Noor, Abhi Kal ki Baat Hai…Rukhsat Bhi Horha hai wo Ankhon kay samnay…Dooba Hua Hai Abi tere Baba ka Dil Magar…Umeed Subh-e-Noh Usay Ai Hai Thamnay”.

The post shows Afridis sharing candid moments with the bride and groom.

Shaheen’s family will host the Walima reception in Islamabad on September 21, 2023 Thursday.