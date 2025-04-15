Four Pakistanis among dead as another migrant boat sinks near Libya

ISLAMABAD – Four Pakistani citizens among 11 people died after a boat carrying migrants capsized in eastern Libya.

The Pakistan Embassy in Libya said the incident took place on April 12 near Harawa coast, located close to the city of Sirte. It said 11 bodies have been recovered so far with four identified as Pakistani nationals.

The embassy has sent its report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that the identities of the Pakistani nationals were confirmed through their documents.

The decreased identified as Zahid Mehmood, son of Liaqat Ali, from Gujranwala while three others named Sameer Ali son of Raja Abdul Qadeer; Syed Ali Hussain son of Shafqat-ul-Hussnain, and Asif Ali son of Nazar Muhammad were residents of Mandi Bahauddin.

Five of the deceased have been confirmed as Egyptian nationals. The Pakistani embassy said it is in contact with local authorities to get further information regarding the boat incident.

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Usman Jajja, the prime suspect in the Greece boat tragedy case.

According to the FIA, Usman Jajja escaped from Sialkot Jail and went into hiding in Gilgit-Baltistan.

FIA revealed that Jajja was running an international human trafficking network.

The Greece boat tragedy occurred on December 14 last year, resulting in the death of 40 Pakistanis. At the time of the incident, Usman Jajja was in Sialkot Jail for a brawl case.

FIA had informed the police about Jajja’s custody, but he secured bail and escaped from jail, leading to an ongoing search until his recent arrest