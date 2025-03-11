Star pacer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood Malik blessed with baby boy

Congratulations are in order for star couple Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood, as the duo embraced parenthood with arrival of first child.

As Haris, and his wife has not posted about the development. Rauf’s teammates, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab posted on Instagram accounts. Shadab felicitated new parents, saying, “Congratulations to Haris Rauf and family on the birth of his first child! Wishing health, happiness, and prosperity for the little one and the family. May Allah bless you.”

Afridi also joined in the celebrations, posting his well-wishes on social media, congratulating Rauf on the birth of his “baby boy” and wishing the family “endless joy and happiness.”

Muzna Malik, a fashion model, married fast bowler Haris Rauf on December 23, 2022. The couple, both graduates of the International Islamic University in Islamabad, held a traditional nikaah followed by a grand celebration in July 2023, attended by top cricketers.