Prophet Muhammad’s historic Letter to Byzantine Emperor Heraclius in Pictures

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the messenger to deliver a message of Islam to all of humanity, including powerful rulers. After establishing Islam in Arabia, he sent letters to kings like Heraclius, Chosroes, and the Negus, inviting them to embrace Islam.

Prophet Muhammad SAW approached rulers and leaders outside the Arabian Peninsula, spreading word of Allah SWT. These letters were addressed to figures like Emperor Ashama ibn Abjar of Ethiopia, Heraclius, the Byzantine Emperor, Chosroes, the Persian King, Munzir ibn Sawa, the ruler of Bahrain, Harith, the prince of Yemen, and Harith Gassani, the governor of Sham.

One of the most significant letters, sent to Heraclius, the Roman Emperor, is preserved in the King Hussein Mosque in Jordan.

 

As Negus accepted Islam, most rulers, including Heraclius, acknowledged the truth of the message but feared the consequences of losing their kingdoms and power.

Heraclius admitted that he would have embraced Islam if not for his fear of his people’s reaction.

Pakistan-Singapore creators make history with first AI-generated web series on Prophet Muhammad

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

