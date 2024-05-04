Vlogger Shiraz leaves message for PIA after airhostess fails to meet his unique demand

Muhammad Shiraz, a cute vlogger from the Ghanche District in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region, is popular for his YouTube channel Shirazi Village Vlogs.
Seven years old Shiraz has become a sensation on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok and he has grabbed the attention of millions of people worldwide. Shiraz is known for his daily vlogs in which he and his younger sister Muskan show the daily life in their village. His vlogs have millions of views on YouTube and YouTube has awarded him the Golden Button at this young age.
Recently, Shiraz shared a video of himself travelling by a flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). In the video, Shiraz can be seen holding a chocolate cake in his hand and asking the airhostess to bring him a cup of team with salt. However, tea with salt was not available in the plane. Shiraz requested the PIA management to provide the facility of salty tea in their flights.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
