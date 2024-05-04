Vlogger Shiraz leaves message for PIA after airhostess fails to meet his unique demand

Muhammad Shiraz, a cute vlogger from the Ghanche District in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region, is popular for his YouTube channel Shirazi Village Vlogs.

Seven years old Shiraz has become a sensation on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok and he has grabbed the attention of millions of people worldwide. Shiraz is known for his daily vlogs in which he and his younger sister Muskan show the daily life in their village. His vlogs have millions of views on YouTube and YouTube has awarded him the Golden Button at this young age.

Recently, Shiraz shared a video of himself travelling by a flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). In the video, Shiraz can be seen holding a chocolate cake in his hand and asking the airhostess to bring him a cup of team with salt. However, tea with salt was not available in the plane. Shiraz requested the PIA management to provide the facility of salty tea in their flights.