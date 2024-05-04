Faisal Karim Kundi sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

Faisal Karim Kundi, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was sworn in as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered Kundi the oath of his office at a ceremony at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's House.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of governors for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had nominated two senior party leaders a day ago for the posts of the KP and Punjab governors as part of a deal reached with the PML-N before joining the coalition government.

In Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, president of the PML-N’s provincial chapter, was appointed the new governor.

A press release issued from the presidency today said President Zardari approved the appointment of PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi as the governor for KP, Sardar Saleem Haider for Punjab and Mandokhail for Balochistan. It said that the approval was given under Article 101(1) of the Constitution.