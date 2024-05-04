Faisal Karim Kundi sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

Faisal Karim Kundi, a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was sworn in as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.
Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered Kundi the oath of his office at a ceremony at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's House.
Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of governors for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had nominated two senior party leaders a day ago for the posts of the KP and Punjab governors as part of a deal reached with the PML-N before joining the coalition government.
In Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, president of the PML-N’s provincial chapter, was appointed the new governor.
A press release issued from the presidency today said President Zardari approved the appointment of PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi as the governor for KP, Sardar Saleem Haider for Punjab and Mandokhail for Balochistan. It said that the approval was given under Article 101(1) of the Constitution.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
