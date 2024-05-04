Search

Pakistan

President Zardari greenlights governor appointments in Punjab, KP, and Balochistan

Web Desk
05:56 PM | 4 May, 2024
Asif zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari has officially sanctioned the appointment of new governors for three key provinces of Pakistan, namely Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.

In a significant move, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has been tapped as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Salim Haider Khan, another PPP stalwart, slated to assume the governorship of Punjab. Jafar Khan Mandokhel has been selected to serve as the governor of Balochistan.

The appointments, made through a presidential decree in accordance with Article 101(a) of the Constitution, underscore the party's strategic positioning in these regions. Faisal Karim Kundi, hailing from Dera Ismail Khan, will be sworn in as the 36th governor of KP at 7:30 pm tonight, bringing his seasoned political acumen to bear on the province's governance.

Reports suggest that the decision to appoint Kundi as the KP governor was reached following deliberations between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz at the PM House. Similarly, PPP leaders from the Punjab chapter, including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, and Shehzad Saeed Cheema, met with Bilawal at Zardari House in Islamabad to nominate Sardar Salim Haider Khan for the Punjab governorship.

These appointments assume heightened significance as each province grapples with multifaceted challenges, ranging from economic revitalization to security imperatives. The new governors are poised to leverage their experience and expertise to navigate these complexities, charting a course for inclusive development and progress in their respective regions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:43 PM | 4 May, 2024

Boxing star Amir Khan named honorary captain of Pakistan Army

06:20 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sindh government launches tourist train to explore historic sights

05:56 PM | 4 May, 2024

President Zardari greenlights governor appointments in Punjab, KP, ...

05:26 PM | 4 May, 2024

Free Wi-Fi spots doubled in Lahore

04:47 PM | 4 May, 2024

PTA rejects FBR's request to block mobile sims of non-filers

04:22 PM | 4 May, 2024

FWO successfully completes clearance operation on Karakoram Highway

Pakistan

02:42 PM | 4 May, 2024

CSS 2023 final result announced (Complete List of Successful ...

03:12 PM | 2 May, 2024

Punjab bike scheme 2024 for students: Check balloting details

06:50 PM | 3 May, 2024

Cambridge launches probe after A-level math paper leaked online

11:29 AM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan’s first lunar mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' successfully launched

01:16 PM | 2 May, 2024

Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

10:31 AM | 2 May, 2024

Budget 2024: Expected increase in govt employees salary in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

06:43 PM | 4 May, 2024

Boxing star Amir Khan named honorary captain of Pakistan Army

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal, 4 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar DD USD 277.25 280.25
Australian Dollar AUD 180.15 182.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Euro EUR 294.15 297.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 302.83 305.33
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.8 348.2

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: