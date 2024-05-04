President Zardari greenlights governor appointments in Punjab, KP, and Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari has officially sanctioned the appointment of new governors for three key provinces of Pakistan, namely Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.
In a significant move, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has been tapped as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Salim Haider Khan, another PPP stalwart, slated to assume the governorship of Punjab. Jafar Khan Mandokhel has been selected to serve as the governor of Balochistan.
The appointments, made through a presidential decree in accordance with Article 101(a) of the Constitution, underscore the party's strategic positioning in these regions. Faisal Karim Kundi, hailing from Dera Ismail Khan, will be sworn in as the 36th governor of KP at 7:30 pm tonight, bringing his seasoned political acumen to bear on the province's governance.
Reports suggest that the decision to appoint Kundi as the KP governor was reached following deliberations between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz at the PM House. Similarly, PPP leaders from the Punjab chapter, including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, and Shehzad Saeed Cheema, met with Bilawal at Zardari House in Islamabad to nominate Sardar Salim Haider Khan for the Punjab governorship.
These appointments assume heightened significance as each province grapples with multifaceted challenges, ranging from economic revitalization to security imperatives. The new governors are poised to leverage their experience and expertise to navigate these complexities, charting a course for inclusive development and progress in their respective regions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
