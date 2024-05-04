Sindh government launches tourist train to explore historic sights

In a move aimed at enhancing tourism, the Sindh government has launched an exciting initiative: tourist train services. These services are tailored to facilitate exploration of the province's rich historical sites, offering visitors a unique journey through Sindh's cultural heritage.
The newly introduced train route stretches from Karachi to the scenic destination of Parche-Ji-Veri, renowned for its breathtaking sunset views, with a stopover in Hyderabad. Departing from Karachi every Saturday and returning on Sunday, the Sindh tourist train promises a weekend escape, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and historical charm of Sindh.
Collaborative efforts with Pakistan Railways are underway to ensure that fares remain affordable, making this experience accessible to a wide range of passengers. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to showcasing Sindh's cultural treasures and stimulating tourism, as emphasized by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives.
Complementing the train services, the government will also introduce a bus tour within Karachi. This tour will offer passengers the opportunity to explore the city's historic landmarks, including the zoo, providing entertainment options for those seeking leisure activities closer to home during the summer holidays.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.