Sindh government launches tourist train to explore historic sights

In a move aimed at enhancing tourism, the Sindh government has launched an exciting initiative: tourist train services. These services are tailored to facilitate exploration of the province's rich historical sites, offering visitors a unique journey through Sindh's cultural heritage.

The newly introduced train route stretches from Karachi to the scenic destination of Parche-Ji-Veri, renowned for its breathtaking sunset views, with a stopover in Hyderabad. Departing from Karachi every Saturday and returning on Sunday, the Sindh tourist train promises a weekend escape, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and historical charm of Sindh.

Collaborative efforts with Pakistan Railways are underway to ensure that fares remain affordable, making this experience accessible to a wide range of passengers. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to showcasing Sindh's cultural treasures and stimulating tourism, as emphasized by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives.

Complementing the train services, the government will also introduce a bus tour within Karachi. This tour will offer passengers the opportunity to explore the city's historic landmarks, including the zoo, providing entertainment options for those seeking leisure activities closer to home during the summer holidays.