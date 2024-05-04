Deputy PM Ishaq Dar meets Saudi foreign minister at OIC summit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, engaged in a bilateral discussion with H.R.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference, hosted in Banjul, The Gambia.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today met Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia H.R.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan in Banjul, The Gambia. They discussed strengthening strategic and economic relations between Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/SC5UemSWDi— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 4, 2024
Recognizing the profound significance of the enduring strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering economic cooperation and increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan.
Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar commended Saudi Arabia's ambitious "Vision 2030," aimed at catalyzing socio-economic transformation within the Kingdom in the 21st century. He emphasized the recent visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan, leading a high-profile delegation, as a pivotal moment in strengthening economic collaboration between the two nations.
Expressing shared concerns over recent developments in the Middle East, both Deputy Prime Minister Dar and the Saudi Foreign Minister advocated for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Additionally, they underscored the pivotal role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing issues affecting the Muslim Ummah, including the situations in Palestine and Kashmir.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
