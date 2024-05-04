Search

This country just banned youngsters from working abroad

08:19 PM | 4 May, 2024
Myanmar bans youngsters from working abroad

NAYPYIDAW - In a surprising turn of events, the government of Myanmar has suspended the issuance of permits to work overseas for its citizens.

Myanmar Minister for Labour Employment and Social Security U Aye Myint confirmed the ban but added that it is a temporary move; the ban is only applicable to citizens eligible for conscription and those refusing to join the military service could be put behind bars for five years.

The ban comes after the military regime enforced a law in February enabling the regime to summon men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve in the military for at least two years.

As far as the statistics are concerned, in March, the official number of registered Myanmar migrant workers was 1,359,567, of whom 756,456 were male workers. On the other hand, the International Labour Organisation estimates that over 4 million Myanmar citizens are working abroad with at least 2 million male migrant workers in Thailand.

The ban comes at interesting times because pro-democracy protests and resistance groups are gaining territory.

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is a captivating Southeast Asian nation with a rich cultural heritage and a tumultuous political history. Situated in the heart of the region, Myanmar shares borders with Bangladesh, India, China, Laos, and Thailand, making it a melting pot of diverse influences.

Myanmar's political landscape has been dominated by military rule for much of its modern history, though recent years have seen tentative steps towards democratization. Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel laureate, played a significant role in this transition, though the country still grapples with ethnic conflicts and human rights issues. 

