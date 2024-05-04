Pakistan sees 'wettest April' in 60 years

Pakistan has just had its wettest April in over six decades, with rainfall exceeding twice the usual amount for the month, according to the country's meteorological agency.

The April showers measured 59.3mm (2.3 inches), significantly surpassing the typical average of 22.5mm (0.9 inches), as highlighted in the meteorology department's latest climate report.

Balochistan province in the southwest received the heaviest rainfall, marking a staggering 437 percent increase over the norm. Tragically, at least 144 individuals lost their lives in thunderstorms and building collapses triggered by the heavy rains last month.

The worst-hit region was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest, where 84 fatalities were reported, including 38 children, and over 3,500 homes were damaged.

While much of Asia grapples with scorching temperatures, Pakistan's average national temperature for April was 23.67 degrees Celsius (74.6 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.87C lower than the usual 24.54C, as per the report.

Zaheer Ahmad Babar, spokesperson for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cited climate change as a significant contributor to the unpredictable weather patterns in the region.

In 2022, devastating floods submerged large swathes of Pakistan, claiming 1,739 lives and causing $30 billion in damages. Balochistan experienced rainfall 590 percent above average, while Karachi saw a staggering 726 percent increase.

According to the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA, these flash floods wreaked havoc on crops, especially wheat, resulting in substantial economic losses for local farmers and communities.

Furthermore, Pakistan has been grappling with heatwaves and severe air pollution, exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure and governance, according to experts.

Environment lawyer and activist Ahmad Rafay Alam criticized the government's focus on political matters rather than prioritizing climate relief and mitigation measures in the face of increasingly frequent climate change-related incidents.