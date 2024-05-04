Search

Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service First Open Loop Transit Solution in Pakistan

Web Desk
08:28 PM | 4 May, 2024
KARACHI - Embarking on a transformative journey, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in collaboration with the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), People Bus Service, and Mastercard, has reshaped Karachi's public transportation landscape.

Together, they've introduced an advanced digital payment system to elevate urban travel in Pakistan's most significant metropolis to international standards. This initiative promises unparalleled ease and convenience for the city's millions of commuters.

A significant milestone for Karachi's transit system, the initial rollout will see over one million Zindigi Mastercard Travel cards distributed, enabling existing Zindigi Card users to go cashless. These cards are designed to seamlessly transition commuters from cash-based transactions to digital ones, thereby reducing wait times and simplifying fare payments across the city's bus networks. Moreover, beyond travel, the card will also cater to the recipient’s banking needs, offering a comprehensive solution for everyday transactions.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer at Zindigi, shared his thoughts on the initiative: "It's genuinely inspiring to contribute to the progressive initiatives of the Sindh government. Zindigi, driven by its visionary approach, aims to enrich the lives of the masses by offering simplified solutions to all their unmet needs. We provide banking services most unconventionally; we're dedicated to transforming entire journeys from start to finish to create a positive impact. This is a first-of-its-kind open-loop transport card in Pakistan, which will give customers access to banking as the whole system and be used in buses for commuting. It is also a standard debit card on all ATM and POS machines across Pakistan. "

You can get this card from any booth across the enabled routes or by downloading the Zindigi app and ordering your Sindh Mass Transit Card. In addition, existing Zindigi Debit Card customers will also be able to use them on these buses.

A spokesperson from the Sindh Government also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, " People's Bus Service is once again ahead in making history. An automated fare collection system is being introduced today. This will be Pakistan's first automated fare collection system in a mixed-traffic bus."

Mike Jones, Senior Vice President EEMEA Public Sector Lead at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we have served as an architect of pioneering urban mobility solutions for over a decade. We are delighted to bring our state-of-the-art open-loop transit payment system from cities including Singapore, Sydney, and London to Karachi. Together with our agile and innovative partners, we will redefine the way Pakistan commutes, help to increase ridership and assist the country’s transit ecosystem in going fully digital.”

This collaborative effort exemplifies how public-private partnerships can effectively drive technological advancement and improve public services. It marks a progressive step towards digital transformation aimed at enhancing the public transportation network in Karachi to meet the needs of its growing population better and foster a more connected and sustainable urban environment.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

08:54 PM | 4 May, 2024

Lahore airport to get more immigration counters for speedy clearance, directs minister

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal, 4 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar DD USD 277.25 280.25
Australian Dollar AUD 180.15 182.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Euro EUR 294.15 297.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 302.83 305.33
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.8 348.2

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

