Passport issuance to speed up as govt procures latest machinery: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The backlog of Pakistani passports is soon to be cleared as the relevant authorities have moved a step forward on the issue.

Well-placed sources claim that over 800,000 passports are currently pending printing, but the applicants might be relieved to know that the backlog is expected to be cleared soon.

The process of printing passports would speed up soon as tenders have been floated for the purchase of printing machines and e-passport machines, while international tenders have also been issued for the purchase of lamination paper, ARY News reported.

With the purchase of new machinery and lamination paper, the backlog would be cleared soon and the applicants would receive their passports to explore travel and employment opportunities abroad.

The development comes after the federal government took notice of the delay in Pakistani passport issuance which had been a cause of concern for youngsters and seniors alike.

The Passport and Immigration authorities are currently printing around 20,000 passports daily against 40-45,000 applications. The issue of delay in printing of passports is of serious concern because the Hajj season has approached and around 170,000 pilgrims from the country are expected to perform the religious obligation for which the passport is mandatory.

The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has time and again assured that the issue of pendency of passports would be resolved after which the citizens would be receiving the travel document.

There has been a surge in the number of applications for passports because the economic conditions of the country are pushing people to relocate to other places in the world till the situation improves at home.