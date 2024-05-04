Search

Immigration

Passport issuance to speed up as govt procures latest machinery: Details inside

Web Desk
08:33 PM | 4 May, 2024
Passport issuance to speed up as govt procures latest machinery: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The backlog of Pakistani passports is soon to be cleared as the relevant authorities have moved a step forward on the issue.

Well-placed sources claim that over 800,000 passports are currently pending printing, but the applicants might be relieved to know that the backlog is expected to be cleared soon.

The process of printing passports would speed up soon as tenders have been floated for the purchase of printing machines and e-passport machines, while international tenders have also been issued for the purchase of lamination paper, ARY News reported.

With the purchase of new machinery and lamination paper, the backlog would be cleared soon and the applicants would receive their passports to explore travel and employment opportunities abroad.

The development comes after the federal government took notice of the delay in Pakistani passport issuance which had been a cause of concern for youngsters and seniors alike.

The Passport and Immigration authorities are currently printing around 20,000 passports daily against 40-45,000 applications. The issue of delay in printing of passports is of serious concern because the Hajj season has approached and around 170,000 pilgrims from the country are expected to perform the religious obligation for which the passport is mandatory. 

The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has time and again assured that the issue of pendency of passports would be resolved after which the citizens would be receiving the travel document.

There has been a surge in the number of applications for passports because the economic conditions of the country are pushing people to relocate to other places in the world till the situation improves at home.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:54 PM | 4 May, 2024

Lahore airport to get more immigration counters for speedy clearance, ...

08:33 PM | 4 May, 2024

Passport issuance to speed up as govt procures latest machinery: ...

08:19 PM | 4 May, 2024

This country just banned youngsters from working abroad

08:05 PM | 4 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudis told to get permits for entering Makkah

05:32 PM | 3 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Flight schedule from May 9th to June 9th released

03:18 PM | 3 May, 2024

Syria introduces e-visas to boost tourism

Immigration

10:27 PM | 2 May, 2024

Another private airline likely to start operations in Pakistan: ...

09:41 PM | 2 May, 2024

UAE simplifies process for immigration related documents: Here are ...

10:13 PM | 2 May, 2024

Sri Lanka extends visa-free entry: Here's list of eligible countries

11:29 PM | 1 May, 2024

Russia relaxes immigration documentation for Hijab wearing women

01:26 PM | 2 May, 2024

No more airport gate checks as FIA relaxes rules for passengers

01:59 PM | 3 May, 2024

UK Care Worker Visas decline by over 80 percent as 'anti-immigration' ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:54 PM | 4 May, 2024

Lahore airport to get more immigration counters for speedy clearance, directs minister

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal, 4 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar DD USD 277.25 280.25
Australian Dollar AUD 180.15 182.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Euro EUR 294.15 297.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 302.83 305.33
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.8 348.2

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: