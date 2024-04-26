Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
ImmigrationTop News

Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to Makkah' formally expanded

Web Desk
09:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024
Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to Makkah' formally expanded

KARACHI - The pilgrims departing for this year's Hajj through the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi would be able to get immigration done in Pakistan instead of waiting in queues in Saudi Arabia.

An initiative in this regard named 'Road to Makkah' has formally been expanded to Karachi and special counters are being set up at the airport.

Once the arrangements are finalized, Hajj pilgrims will no longer need to undergo immigration procedures at Jeddah and Madina airports in Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has designated space for two dedicated counters that would serve the pilgrims departing from the Karachi airport.

A few days earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman approved the expansion of the "Road to Makkah" project at the Karachi airport after a high-level delegation from the holy kingdom inspected the airport.

The 'Road to Makkah' Initiative, an integral part of Saudi Arabia's Guests of God Service Program, aims to diversify the kingdom's economy and under this, pilgrims undergo immigration procedures at their respective countries' airports.

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs had previously expressed intentions to expand the 'Road to Makkah' Initiative to airports in Lahore and Karachi; the facility is only available at the Islamabad International Airport at the moment.

According to the CAA, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will be spared the immigration process at Jeddah airport after completing the procedure at Lahore and Karachi airports under the initiative for this year's pilgrimage.

As far as this year's Hajj is concerned, the total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

To attract the applicants, the government had also permitted those who had performed Hajj in the last 5 years to apply for the upcoming Hajj. The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region. This year’s pilgrimage is expected to run from June 14 till June 19.
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:35 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Talks only with army chief and ISI DG, says PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

09:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to ...

08:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28

08:16 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Good news for Afghan refugees in Pakistan!

04:16 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Complete independence links to economic stability, says COAS Asim ...

02:38 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Entry fee for Venice comes into force as tourists flock to Europe

Most viewed

11:31 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Punjab Police comes to Maryam Nawaz's defence after uniform ...

07:24 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Traders urge PM Shehbaz to hold talks with Imran Khan, improve ties ...

09:02 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

US again warns Pakistan of 'sanctions’ over deals with Iran amid ...

11:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

Canada warns of further actions against student visas: Details inside ...

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch ...

09:08 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

IMF board to meet on April 29 to approve $1.1b disbursement for ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:35 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Talks only with army chief and ISI DG, says PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Gold & Silver

01:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.95 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.57 748.57
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.8 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: