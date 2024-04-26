Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to Makkah' formally expanded

KARACHI - The pilgrims departing for this year's Hajj through the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi would be able to get immigration done in Pakistan instead of waiting in queues in Saudi Arabia.

An initiative in this regard named 'Road to Makkah' has formally been expanded to Karachi and special counters are being set up at the airport.

Once the arrangements are finalized, Hajj pilgrims will no longer need to undergo immigration procedures at Jeddah and Madina airports in Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has designated space for two dedicated counters that would serve the pilgrims departing from the Karachi airport.

A few days earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman approved the expansion of the "Road to Makkah" project at the Karachi airport after a high-level delegation from the holy kingdom inspected the airport.

The 'Road to Makkah' Initiative, an integral part of Saudi Arabia's Guests of God Service Program, aims to diversify the kingdom's economy and under this, pilgrims undergo immigration procedures at their respective countries' airports.

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs had previously expressed intentions to expand the 'Road to Makkah' Initiative to airports in Lahore and Karachi; the facility is only available at the Islamabad International Airport at the moment.

According to the CAA, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will be spared the immigration process at Jeddah airport after completing the procedure at Lahore and Karachi airports under the initiative for this year's pilgrimage.

As far as this year's Hajj is concerned, the total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

To attract the applicants, the government had also permitted those who had performed Hajj in the last 5 years to apply for the upcoming Hajj. The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region. This year’s pilgrimage is expected to run from June 14 till June 19.





