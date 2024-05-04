Lahore airport to get more immigration counters for speedy clearance, directs minister

Search

Immigration

08:54 PM | 4 May, 2024
LAHORE - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to increase the number of immigration counters for passengers going abroad at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The minister visited the airport flanked by Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday and expressed dissatisfaction over current facilities for flyers.

The minister affirmed that besides increasing immigration counters for the convenience of passengers going abroad, the lengthy and three-tier search process will be simplified.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered immediate resolution of immigration issues, besides directing to enhance facilities and expedite departure procedures for outbound passengers.

The lawmaker - after inspecting the search process - tasked Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), and Customs to present a comprehensive plan for simplifying the search process within the next 24 hours.

During the inspection, the minister interacted with the flyers and reviewed other facilities for passengers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

It is to be clarified that Pakistan is currently trying to revamp its immigration system and bring in technology to facilitate passengers. It was also announced recently that e-gates would be installed at different airports across the country so that immigration clearance could be done without any delay.

These developments coincide with the efforts to outsource three airports in the country i.e. Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Islamabad International Airport.

It has been announced that the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for a period of 15 years and currently, the modalities are being finalized.

During a speech in July last year, then Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had said that the navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced and Civil Aviation Authority will continue to do it.

Besides the airports, the government has also decided to privatize the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the authorities expect to complete the process by JUne this year. 

