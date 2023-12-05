UK likely to change post-study work visa, confirms top official

LONDON - The UK's Home Secretary announced on Monday that he has asked the migration advisory committee to review the Graduate Route.
Speaking in the House of Commons, James Cleverly said the Graduate Route (Post-study work) needs to work in the best interests of the UK, supporting the pathway into high-quality jobs for the global talent pool but urged the need to prevent its abuse.
Cleverly said that the UK will review the Graduate Route to prevent abuse and protect the integrity and quality of the UK’s outstanding higher education sector.
The official admitted that international students were part of the “robust action” the government has announced through a five-point plan on immigration that covers other aspects.
The minister revealed that the recent figures showed net migration to June reached 672,000 people, a figure lower than December 2022.
Through the points-based immigration system introduced since Brexit, the government has sought to pick and choose who can come to the UK, he explained.
Though details are yet to be announced regarding what could be on the cards regarding the Graduate Route, the government announced a ban on postgraduate taught students from overseas on bringing dependants with them earlier this year; the reform is due to come into force in January 2024.
The UK's Graduate visa gives one permission to stay in the UK for at least 2 years after successfully completing a course in the country; if one has a PHD or other doctoral qualification, it will last for 3 years.
Salary Threshold Enhancement for Foreign Workers
The British government has unveiled a set of measures aimed at reducing net migration to the United Kingdom, apparently making it tougher for foreigners to migrate to the country.
Interior Minister James Cleverly highlighted plans on Monday to raise the minimum salary threshold for skilled foreign workers to £38,700 ($48,800) from the current £26,200 ($33,000). Additionally, reforms will be made to the list of occupations with exceptions due to labor shortages, and regulations regarding workers bringing their families will be tightened.
"Migration to this country is far too high and needs to come down, and today we are taking more robust action than any other government before," Cleverly told lawmakers.
Though the premier Rishi Sunak is under pressure from different quarters to reduce migration, such is not the case with the business community which has opposed strict measures for migration due to their own needs. Last year saw a record net migration of 745,000, maintaining consistently high levels and putting Sunak under scrutiny from his Conservative Party for his handling of the situation ahead of the election.
Regarding the timeline of implementation of these measures, Cleverly said this package of measures will take place from next spring.
“This package plus our reduction in student dependents will mean around 300,000 fewer people will come in future years than have come to the UK last year,” Cleverly said.
As part of the reforms, it has been announced that Health and social care visas will be exempt from the new higher threshold to meet NHS staffing needs.
The government has also clarified that the care workers will no longer be allowed to bring their dependants to the country. Moreover, the the salary level for a family visa - separate to work and student visas - is also being increased to £38,700.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
