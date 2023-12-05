UK likely to change post-study work visa, confirms top official

LONDON - The UK's Home Secretary announced on Monday that he has asked the migration advisory committee to review the Graduate Route.

Speaking in the House of Commons, James Cleverly said the Graduate Route (Post-study work) needs to work in the best interests of the UK, supporting the pathway into high-quality jobs for the global talent pool but urged the need to prevent its abuse.

Cleverly said that the UK will review the Graduate Route to prevent abuse and protect the integrity and quality of the UK’s outstanding higher education sector.

The official admitted that international students were part of the “robust action” the government has announced through a five-point plan on immigration that covers other aspects.

The minister revealed that the recent figures showed net migration to June reached 672,000 people, a figure lower than December 2022.

Through the points-based immigration system introduced since Brexit, the government has sought to pick and choose who can come to the UK, he explained.

Though details are yet to be announced regarding what could be on the cards regarding the Graduate Route, the government announced a ban on postgraduate taught students from overseas on bringing dependants with them earlier this year; the reform is due to come into force in January 2024.

The UK's Graduate visa gives one permission to stay in the UK for at least 2 years after successfully completing a course in the country; if one has a PHD or other doctoral qualification, it will last for 3 years.

Salary Threshold Enhancement for Foreign Workers

The British government has unveiled a set of measures aimed at reducing net migration to the United Kingdom, apparently making it tougher for foreigners to migrate to the country.



Interior Minister James Cleverly highlighted plans on Monday to raise the minimum salary threshold for skilled foreign workers to £38,700 ($48,800) from the current £26,200 ($33,000). Additionally, reforms will be made to the list of occupations with exceptions due to labor shortages, and regulations regarding workers bringing their families will be tightened.

"Migration to this country is far too high and needs to come down, and today we are taking more robust action than any other government before," Cleverly told lawmakers.

Though the premier Rishi Sunak is under pressure from different quarters to reduce migration, such is not the case with the business community which has opposed strict measures for migration due to their own needs. Last year saw a record net migration of 745,000, maintaining consistently high levels and putting Sunak under scrutiny from his Conservative Party for his handling of the situation ahead of the election.

Regarding the timeline of implementation of these measures, Cleverly said this package of measures will take place from next spring.

“This package plus our reduction in student dependents will mean around 300,000 fewer people will come in future years than have come to the UK last year,” Cleverly said.

As part of the reforms, it has been announced that Health and social care visas will be exempt from the new higher threshold to meet NHS staffing needs.

The government has also clarified that the care workers will no longer be allowed to bring their dependants to the country. Moreover, the the salary level for a family visa - separate to work and student visas - is also being increased to £38,700.