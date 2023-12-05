Official poster for Yumna Zaidi’s debut film "Nayab" unveiled

Lollywood's sweetheart Yumna Zaidi is set to make her cinematic debut in the upcoming film Nayab.

Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, the film promises an engaging narrative intertwining a girl's cricket aspirations, her brother's past, and the family's profound journey, presenting a relatable coming-of-age story. Accompanying Nayab's promotional material is a catchy tagline, 'Naam Yaad Rakhna,' inviting fans to etch Nayab's name in their memories.

In this cinematic venture, Zaidi steps into the titular role of Nayab, a Karachiite with a hunger for cricket but constrained by societal pressures and limited opportunities. Recently, Zaidi unveiled the film's first official poster on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into Nayab's world. Her caption teased, 'Enter Nayab’s world with our first official poster, as we run into excitement like our fearless protagonist! Join the sprint towards dreams, where chaos meets ambition. Get ready for a rollercoaster of resilience, joy, and drama!'

The official Instagram handle for 'Nayab' announced December 10 as the trailer release date, fueling the already heightened anticipation. Since the project's tease in January, the account has been buzzing with grid posts unveiling early posters, the cast, and the crew. Through interactive posts blending cricket trivia and Nayab's team insights, Zaidi's debut is strategically building excitement.

Branding itself ambitiously as 'the future of Pakistani cinema,' the project encourages fans to join the 'revival of Pakistani cinema.' While specifics about the storyline remain undisclosed, teasers and behind-the-scenes glimpses hint at a compelling mix of ambition, romance, camaraderie, and family dynamics.

In addition to Zaidi, the stellar cast includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Usama Khan, Ehteshamuddin, Huma Nawab, Noreen Gulwani, and Hani Taha. Adding to the film's credibility, the script is crafted by the renowned duo behind 'Laal Kabootar,' Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi