Official poster for Yumna Zaidi’s debut film "Nayab" unveiled

Lollywood's sweetheart Yumna Zaidi is set to make her cinematic debut in the upcoming film Nayab.
Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, the film promises an engaging narrative intertwining a girl's cricket aspirations, her brother's past, and the family's profound journey, presenting a relatable coming-of-age story. Accompanying Nayab's promotional material is a catchy tagline, 'Naam Yaad Rakhna,' inviting fans to etch Nayab's name in their memories.
In this cinematic venture, Zaidi steps into the titular role of Nayab, a Karachiite with a hunger for cricket but constrained by societal pressures and limited opportunities. Recently, Zaidi unveiled the film's first official poster on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into Nayab's world. Her caption teased, 'Enter Nayab’s world with our first official poster, as we run into excitement like our fearless protagonist! Join the sprint towards dreams, where chaos meets ambition. Get ready for a rollercoaster of resilience, joy, and drama!'
The official Instagram handle for 'Nayab' announced December 10 as the trailer release date, fueling the already heightened anticipation. Since the project's tease in January, the account has been buzzing with grid posts unveiling early posters, the cast, and the crew. Through interactive posts blending cricket trivia and Nayab's team insights, Zaidi's debut is strategically building excitement.
Branding itself ambitiously as 'the future of Pakistani cinema,' the project encourages fans to join the 'revival of Pakistani cinema.' While specifics about the storyline remain undisclosed, teasers and behind-the-scenes glimpses hint at a compelling mix of ambition, romance, camaraderie, and family dynamics.
In addition to Zaidi, the stellar cast includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Usama Khan, Ehteshamuddin, Huma Nawab, Noreen Gulwani, and Hani Taha. Adding to the film's credibility, the script is crafted by the renowned duo behind 'Laal Kabootar,' Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
