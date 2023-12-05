85 civilians celebrating Prophet's birthday mistakenly killed in Nigerian military drone strike

At least 85 citizens attending a religious festival died by a Nigerian military strike that was intended to target insurgents but instead killed civilians, according to officials on Monday.

As Muslims gathered in Tudun Biri village, in Kaduna state's Igabi council area, to mark the festival honouring the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, an incident occurred on Sunday night. A drone that was "targeting terrorists and bandits" "mistakenly killed and many others were wounded," according to Kaduna Governor Uba Sani.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the National Emergency Management Agency stated that "85 dead bodies have so far been buried while search is still ongoing."

Using information from its employees and volunteers in the region, Amnesty International's Nigeria office said that 120 people had died in the attack.