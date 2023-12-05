Search

Inside Mahira Khan & Salim Karim's post wedding intimate sundowner party

Maheen Khawaja
06:48 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
Inside Mahira Khan & Salim Karim's post wedding intimate sundowner party
Source: Instagram

Mahira Khan, one of the shining stars of the Pakistani entertainment industry, catapulted to fame overnight with her stellar performance in the drama "Humsafar, and she has continued to ascend the heights of success ever since.

This year marked a significant milestone in her life as she embarked on a new chapter with her fairytale wedding to Salim Karim resort town of Bhurban. 

Recently, there was a celebration hosted for they newlyweds. The event exuded elegance, with her close friends, including Nina Kashif, who shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on social media. The theme of the evening seemed to be unity, as friends donned coordinated white and black ensembles, setting the stage for a memorable celebration.

The pictures from the sundowner capture moments of laughter, camaraderie, and pure joy.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.

