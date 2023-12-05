Who is Aroosa Khan?

Aroosa Khan, a prominent Pakistani journalist, has recently become the talk of the town, captivating social media with the latest revelation of her marriage to Iqrar ul Hassan.

Here’s All You Need to Know about Aroosa Khan

Family Background

She was born on June 1st in Okara, Punjab, Pakistan. Her age and family background is mostly unknown.

Work Experience

While details about her educational background remain undisclosed, her journey into the public eye began with her involvement in the Foundation for Awareness and Civic Engagement (FACE), a reputable not-for-profit organisation committed to fostering awareness and civic engagement. In 2019, she stepped into the realm of journalism, serving as a digital journalist and lifestyle anchor at Daily Pakistan. Fast forward to 2023, and Aroosa finds herself as a notable news anchor at Samaa TV, one of Pakistan's leading news channels. Currently, she has been busy these days promoting Iqrar ul Hassan's first wife, Qurut ul Ain’s brand and we have seen the two together a lot on her Instagram.

Social Media Influencer

Beyond her journalistic endeavours, Aroosa has emerged as a compelling internet personality. With approximately 152K followers on Instagram and 29.3K followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Marriage Rumours

Aroosa Khan has recently confirmed her marriage to Iqrar ul Hassan, who is famous for his sting operations against mafia in the country.