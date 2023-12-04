Did Iqrar ul Hassan get married for 3rd time?

Pakistani anchor and model Arusa Khan has set social media abuzz by officially confirming her marriage to the well-known anchorperson and journalist Iqrar ul Hassan.

The news of Hassan's third marriage with Khan, the bold anchor of the crime-related programme 'Sar e Aam,' had circulated on social media last month, causing a stir in the digital realm.

Amidst the speculations and rumours, fans were eagerly waiting for Hassan either to address or possibly deny the relationship. However, official confirmation has now emerged from Arusa's side.

Engaging in a Q&A session on Instagram, she responded to her fans' queries, providing a glimpse into her private life.

Amid these revelations, fans extended warm wishes to Hassan and expressed affectionate sentiments for Pahlaj. Arusa took this opportunity to shed light on the reality of her relationship, addressing the inquiries with her candid responses.

However, there is still no confirmation from Iqrar's side.

To recount, Hassan's marital journey began in 2006 with his first marriage to news anchor Qurat Ul Ain, with whom he shares a son, Pahlaj Hassan.

In 2012, he entered into a second marriage with media personality Farah Yousaf, keeping their relationship under wraps for five years before publicly confirming the union, along with obtaining the consent of his first wife.