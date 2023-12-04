Kiran Ashfaque claps back at troll for shaming her choice to remarry

Amidst the celebration of her recent nuptials to political leader and corporate lawyer Hamza Ali, actress, model and social media influencer Kiran Ashfaque found herself addressing critics of her decision to remarry after her separation from actor Imran Ashraf.

The unexpected announcement of her marriage to Ali took social media by storm, with numerous photos and videos of their joyous ceremony on her official Instagram account.

While the majority of social media users showered Kiran with praise for the beautiful images, some questioned her choice to remarry. In response to a comment accusing her of rushing into a second marriage, the user mocked Kiran, suggesting that moving on quickly after a breakup was not advisable.

Without hesitation, Kiran swiftly addressed the criticism. In a sharp retort, she stated, "Do you mean I should have sat at home? Should my parents have seen me alone, crying and worried?"

She went on to emphasize that she wouldn't spend her entire life in the name of divorce, asserting her right to pursue happiness.