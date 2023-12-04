Search

Kiran Ashfaque, and Hamza Ali Chaudhary's wedding pictures, videos go viral

4 Dec, 2023
Kiran Ashfaque, and Hamza Ali Chaudhary’s wedding pictures, videos go viral
LAHORE – Kiran Ashfaque, the former wife of the Pakistani actor and host Imran Ashraf, tied the knot for the second time and her wedding became the talk of the town.

Around a year after separating from Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star, Kiran decided to embark on another journey with politician and businessman Hamza Ali Chaudhary, and the glimpse from the event is doing rounds all over the internet.

The wedding event was reportedly held in Lahore and was attended by family, and friends, of the duo.      

Pictures, and videos from Kiran and Hamza Chaudhary’s big day went viral on social media while fans and social media users eagerly await for the candid moments.

As Kiran and Hamza’s previous moments surfaced online, fans were excited and extended their wishes and best regards to the happy couple.

In the pictures, the bride adorned herself in a breathtaking white ensemble, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance, Hamza picked a light-colored traditional dress for the big day.

The captivating carousel of images captures the couple's intimate moments and the relatives of the two showering love on the newlywed.

Who is Hamza Ali Chaudhary, second husband of Kiran Ashfaque?

Web Desk

