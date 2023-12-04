Search

Shoaib Malik becomes first Pakistani batsman to smash 1,000 fours in T20

Web Desk
11:23 AM | 4 Dec, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistan’s veteran batsman Shoaib Malik notched up another milestone on Sunday, becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to smash 1,000 fours in the T20 format.

In an ongoing National T20 Cup clash between Sialkot and Rawalpindi regions at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Malik achieved this historic feat, marking a unique milestone in his T20 career spanning 446 international matches.

In an impressive display, Malik became Pakistan’s first batter to accumulate 1,000 fours in T20 cricket across 482 innings, placing himself among an elite group of only eight players worldwide to achieve this feat.

He further solidified his T20 prowess by also crossing the mark of 400 sixes, establishing himself as the lone Pakistani to achieve this distinction.

As the captain of Sialkot in the National T20 Cup, the right-handed batsman showcased his skill with a brilliant 84 off 56 balls, including 10 boundaries, setting a challenging target of 164 runs.

However, despite Malik’s remarkable performance, Rawalpindi managed to chase down the target in 18.4 overs, outperforming Sialkot with eight balls to spare.

Malik, aiming to surpass Chris Gayle’s record for the most runs in T20 cricket, remains only 1,719 runs away from making history, boasting 12,843 runs in 482 innings, while Gayle stands at 14,562 runs in 455 innings.

Renowned for his dedication to fitness, Malik’s enduring presence in Pakistan cricket since his debut against West Indies in October 1999 speaks volumes about his longevity in the sport.

Facebook Comments

