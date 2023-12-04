Two dead as Indian air force fighter jet crashes in Telangana

NEW DELHI – An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Telangana in what was said to be a technical failure, the Indian Air Force said Monday.
In a statement, IAF said a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II jet with two officers on board crashed in Medak district of Telangana at 8:55 during training in the southern Indian state of Telangana.
The jet took a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad but crashed and both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries.
Indian Air Force claimed that no damage has done to any civil life or property in the deadly accident. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, it further said.
Pictures and videos show plane debris in flames on an empty field while area residents gather at the site.
2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Medak
According to officials, the crash took place at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet. pic.twitter.com/UMfnIFzgvb
The Indian air force has a poor safety record as several pilots were killed over the years in deadly accidents caused by aging aircraft.
Several fighter jets, which are dubbed 'flying coffins' by Indian media, are being used by the Indian air force.
