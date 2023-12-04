Aafia Siddiqui's sister bursts into tears after meeting sister in US prison (VIDEO)

FORT WORTH – Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national in US prison, met her sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, for the second time in 20 years, and the two could not control their emotions.
Incarcerated Pakistani neuroscientist had a second reunion with her sister Fowzia at a prison in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend, and the latter burst into tears after sharing update on Aafia who was wrongly convicted and handed down 86 years sentence.
The meeting between both the sisters continued for 44 minutes in which Senator Talha Mahmood and Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer were also present.
Dr Fowzia shared the update with followers in a short video. The grief-stricken woman revealed that Aafia's in prison was worse than before, saying she has no words to describe her current condition.
She recalled the moments with teary eyes, saying she ended the meeting with heavy heart. The two met in a separate room but were not allowed to touch each other.
#BrokenPromises, they did not #LetSistersHug— Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui (@FowziaSiddiqui) December 3, 2023
And no social interaction.
FMC Carswell needs to be shut down or a whole overhaul, it's inhuman, cruel and ruthless. pic.twitter.com/Dq9TrJtYbi
Earlier, the family members and Senator were not allowed to meet Dr Aafia Siddiqui. US prison authorities refused to allow the meeting saying that keys to the meeting room had been lost.
Aafia’s sister was with JUI leader Talha Mahmood and lawyer Clive Stafford Smith to meet her incarcerated sister, but the visiting members were shown the door as Carswell authorities federal prison cited a reasoning that is considered pathetically unconvincing.
Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been languishing in American prison for nearly 20 years on terrorism charges. She was among the Pakistanis accused of having links with Al Qaeda and was later arrested and detained in the United States.
Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043
A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.