Nepra further hikes electricity prices

Karachi Electric consumers get relief with cut in power tariff

07:44 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Nepra further hikes electricity prices
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday approved another increase power tariff, putting burden on record inflation-hit people.

The regulatory body approved 19 paisas per unit hike while deciding a petition related to monthly fuel charges adjustments.

Last month, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of 22 paisas per unit.

Furthermore, it has increased electricity tariff by Rs3.21 per unit in wake of quarterly fuel charges adjustment for the months April to June.

The revised prices will be received in bills for the month of October.

A notification issued by NEPRA said that lifeline and K-Electric consumers and electric vehicle charging stations will be exempted from it.

Meanwhile, NEPRA has reduced electricity prices by Rs4.88 per unit for K-Electric consumers. The prices have been revised in wake of fuel charges adjustment.

The electricity consumers in Karachi will get relief in bill for the month of October. However, it will not be applicable on lifeline consumers and people consuming units below 300 per month. 

PM Shehbaz exempts fuel adjustment charges for ... 07:29 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced exemption for fuel adjustment charges in August’s ...

More From This Category
Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI ...
08:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels ...
07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
COAS Bajwa holds one-on-one meeting with PM ...
06:32 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Azad Kashmir holds first local bodies polls in 31 ...
06:11 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
PIMS rejects Azam Swati’s medical report shared ...
05:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals ...
03:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr