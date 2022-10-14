Nepra further hikes electricity prices

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday approved another increase power tariff, putting burden on record inflation-hit people.

The regulatory body approved 19 paisas per unit hike while deciding a petition related to monthly fuel charges adjustments.

Last month, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of 22 paisas per unit.

Furthermore, it has increased electricity tariff by Rs3.21 per unit in wake of quarterly fuel charges adjustment for the months April to June.

The revised prices will be received in bills for the month of October.

A notification issued by NEPRA said that lifeline and K-Electric consumers and electric vehicle charging stations will be exempted from it.

Meanwhile, NEPRA has reduced electricity prices by Rs4.88 per unit for K-Electric consumers. The prices have been revised in wake of fuel charges adjustment.

The electricity consumers in Karachi will get relief in bill for the month of October. However, it will not be applicable on lifeline consumers and people consuming units below 300 per month.