PM Shehbaz exempts fuel adjustment charges for consuming 300 electricity units
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced exemption for fuel adjustment charges in August’s billing to power consumers who use under 300 units.
Earlier, the government announced relief for consumers using under 200 units of electricity, however, PM expanded the relief, saying 100 units will make a difference in inflationary times.
PM while addressing a seminar in the federal capital, said the exemption will cover 75 percent of the power consumers across Pakistan, and further requested Finance Minister to exempt electricity bills for people in flood-hit areas.
Sharif reiterated a myriad of problems for the coalition government, lambasting the previous regime for creating difficulties.
The government announced further relief as power consumers stage protest demonstrations against an exorbitant hike in bills. A large number of citizens staged demonstration in Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and other cities.
PM while slamming the ousted government for not abiding by the IMF agreement, clarified why the incumbent government has to jack up oil prices.
He however appreciated the brotherly countries and other nations for lending assistance to South Asian country after massive floods.
