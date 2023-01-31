Search

Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs30,000 (Check updated prices here)

31 Jan, 2023
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs30,000 (Check updated prices here)
LAHORE – Motorbike giant Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R30,000 and new prices will be effective from February 01, 2023.

The sharp increase comes in wake of a hike in the dollar value against the Pakistani rupee and the high policy rate.

According to the new price list shared by the company, the price of the most selling unit CD70   has gone up by Rs7,400 and the two-wheeler will now cost Rs128,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs9,000, taking the rate to a record Rs194,900.

Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs137,900, as it sees a surge of Rs8,000, and Honda Pridor has been increased by Rs9,000 to reach Rs170,900.              

Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs383,900, and Rs387,900 respectively.

Models Old Price New Price Price Difference
CD70    121,500    128,900    7,400   
CD70 Dream    129,500    137,900    8,000   
Pridor    161,900    170,900    9,000   
CG125    185,900    194,900    9,000   
CG125S 219,500    230,900    11,400   
CB125F    283,900    305,900    22,000   
CB150F    353,900    383,900    30,000   
CB150F (Silver)    357,900    387,900    30,000   

In recent times, the auto sector has been under severe crisis amid the devaluation of currency and import restrictions while the sales of the two-wheelers plunged. 

