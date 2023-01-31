Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs30,000 (Check updated prices here)

LAHORE – Motorbike giant Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R30,000 and new prices will be effective from February 01, 2023.
The sharp increase comes in wake of a hike in the dollar value against the Pakistani rupee and the high policy rate.
According to the new price list shared by the company, the price of the most selling unit CD70 has gone up by Rs7,400 and the two-wheeler will now cost Rs128,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs9,000, taking the rate to a record Rs194,900.
Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs137,900, as it sees a surge of Rs8,000, and Honda Pridor has been increased by Rs9,000 to reach Rs170,900.
Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs383,900, and Rs387,900 respectively.
|Models
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Difference
|CD70
|121,500
|128,900
|7,400
|CD70 Dream
|129,500
|137,900
|8,000
|Pridor
|161,900
|170,900
|9,000
|CG125
|185,900
|194,900
|9,000
|CG125S
|219,500
|230,900
|11,400
|CB125F
|283,900
|305,900
|22,000
|CB150F
|353,900
|383,900
|30,000
|CB150F (Silver)
|357,900
|387,900
|30,000
In recent times, the auto sector has been under severe crisis amid the devaluation of currency and import restrictions while the sales of the two-wheelers plunged.
