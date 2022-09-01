Pakistan decides to generate electricity from solar instead of imported fuel

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday approved a decision to generate electricity from solar to cut dependency on expensive imported fuel in order to save foreign exchange reserves.

The approval was given at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the federal capital on Thursday.

The premier directed to ensure early construction of solar power plants. He asked the relevant departments to launch working on the project on emergency basis, state broadcaster reported.

Shehbaz Ste eharif directed to hold a pre-bid conference for all stakeholders this week.

Pakistan aims at producing 10,000 megawat of electricity from solar under this project.

In the first phase, solar electricity will be provided to government buildings, tube wells operating on electricity and diesel and domestic consumers using less number of units.

The premier also directed to provide relief to the people in terms of supply of electricity before the onset of next summer season.