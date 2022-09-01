GCU installs sanitary pads vending machine at campus

The Government College University is one of the most prestigious universities in Pakistan ranking in the top ten institutes that provide quality education and nourish individuals' minds.

The administration of GCU took a great initiative and installed a machine to supply sanitary products to their female students and female staff.

The automatic vending machines at the main campus is to provide women with hygiene products including sanitary pads for female students and female teachers. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Wonder Woman Pakistan founder Mohammad Uzair Masood signed the MoU.

Zaidi stated that it is very unfortunate that periods are considered a taboo due to which women in society have to face various problems without any concrete reason. He added that with this initiative GCU’s Women Development Center is taking a step toward the empowerment of female students.

A plethora of female students participated in the function held at the newly constructed Women Development Center of GCU.

Diving into the details, a wonder Woman Pakistan vending machine will be installed in the Women’s Development Center and the other in the Women’s Rest Room in Bukhari Auditorium which would allow female students to easily access high-quality products at low prices.

It is pertinent to know that 79 percent Pakistani women do not have access to sanitary products, education, and sanitation facilities from time to time.

Ms Sumera Khalil, advise of the GCU Women Development Center, stated that this step is like a breath of fresh air for the thousands of GCU students who are facing many difficulties during their period cycle.