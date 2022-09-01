GCU installs sanitary pads vending machine at campus
Share
The Government College University is one of the most prestigious universities in Pakistan ranking in the top ten institutes that provide quality education and nourish individuals' minds.
The administration of GCU took a great initiative and installed a machine to supply sanitary products to their female students and female staff.
The automatic vending machines at the main campus is to provide women with hygiene products including sanitary pads for female students and female teachers. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Wonder Woman Pakistan founder Mohammad Uzair Masood signed the MoU.
Zaidi stated that it is very unfortunate that periods are considered a taboo due to which women in society have to face various problems without any concrete reason. He added that with this initiative GCU’s Women Development Center is taking a step toward the empowerment of female students.
A plethora of female students participated in the function held at the newly constructed Women Development Center of GCU.
Diving into the details, a wonder Woman Pakistan vending machine will be installed in the Women’s Development Center and the other in the Women’s Rest Room in Bukhari Auditorium which would allow female students to easily access high-quality products at low prices.
It is pertinent to know that 79 percent Pakistani women do not have access to sanitary products, education, and sanitation facilities from time to time.
Ms Sumera Khalil, advise of the GCU Women Development Center, stated that this step is like a breath of fresh air for the thousands of GCU students who are facing many difficulties during their period cycle.
COAS Bajwa visits GC University Lahore (VIDEO) 11:01 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Government College University (GCU) ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan decides to generate electricity from solar instead of ...02:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan receives $1.16 billion from IMF as loan programme resumed01:36 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on first ...01:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- HBL launches Konnect Islamic Account12:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Syra Yuosuf stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot08:53 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022