Pakistan's BTS army celebrates Jungkook’s 25th birthday
03:43 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
September 1 marks a special day for BTS fans from across the world as they celebrate the 25th birthday of vocalist Jeon Jungkook with zeal and zest.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistan’s BTS ARMY lit up digital billboards, held medical camps to wish the global star.

Jungkook joined BTS at the age of 15 and is often referred as the “Golden Maknae” of the group for being the youngest and multi-talented. The star has now turned 25 and received wishes from his fans around the world.

Twitter is also flooded with tweets where Pakistani fans have gone out of the way to celebrate Junkook’s birthday. I

Formed in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world. Made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, BTS also boasts a whopping six videos to have reached the coveted one billion views landmark. Videos that have reached that milestone include “Dynamite,” “DNA” and “IDOL.”

