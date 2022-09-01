Pakistan's BTS army celebrates Jungkook’s 25th birthday

September 1 marks a special day for BTS fans from across the world as they celebrate the 25th birthday of vocalist Jeon Jungkook with zeal and zest.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistan’s BTS ARMY lit up digital billboards, held medical camps to wish the global star.

Jungkook joined BTS at the age of 15 and is often referred as the “Golden Maknae” of the group for being the youngest and multi-talented. The star has now turned 25 and received wishes from his fans around the world.

Twitter is also flooded with tweets where Pakistani fans have gone out of the way to celebrate Junkook’s birthday. I

Happy Birthday Jungkook From ???????? JUNGKOOK Birthday Ad is Palying rn on Huge Led In Bhawalpur , Pakistan. Ad will be played for two days. Today and tomorrow. If you go there record video and share it with us. #HappyBirthdayJungkook #JUNGKOOKDAY HAMARA SITARA JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/B4jaSqkFec — BTS Pakistan Fanbase ????????ˢᵉˣʸ ⁿᵘᵏⁱᵐ (@Pk_bts_land) August 31, 2022

Jungkook Medical Camp has started serving free Medication.#JUNGKOOKDAY pic.twitter.com/0kIs3WfjZO — BTS Pakistan Fanbase ????????ˢᵉˣʸ ⁿᵘᵏⁱᵐ (@Pk_bts_land) August 31, 2022

Jungkook's public transport Birthday Ad in Karachi, Pakistan ???????? pic.twitter.com/w4R8u5i7H1 — Jungkook Asia.97 ⇄ STREAM Left & Right (@JungkookAsia__) August 30, 2022

FLOODS FUND - BTS ARMY PROJECT #1 ✅ | Interior Sindh Together with 'United For National Interest' NGO we donated bags (food & clothes) to the affect areas. - Amount: 10,000/- PKR ARMY, please donate, Let's help #BalochistanFloods, We'll be donating more. pic.twitter.com/OTRo8yKaOQ — BTS Pakistan Streaming ⁷???????? (@btspkstreaming) August 26, 2022

Formed in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world. Made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, BTS also boasts a whopping six videos to have reached the coveted one billion views landmark. Videos that have reached that milestone include “Dynamite,” “DNA” and “IDOL.”