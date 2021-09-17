COAS Bajwa visits GC University Lahore (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday.

COAS was the chief guest at University’s convocation. Chancellor of GCU Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab was also present on the occasion. COAS awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students, said ISPR in a statement

Speaking on the occasion, COAS paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the University for their role towards grooming and honing our country’s brilliant youth.

Gen Bajwa said the GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions, has always played key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains.

He emphasised on the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with Quaid’s vision.

Pakistan Army chief while expressing his hope of a brighter future for Pakistan said that we are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset.

With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for the peace and progress of the country. Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights, COAS concluded.