Dense fog hits plain areas in Punjab
Share
LAHORE - Dense fog covered several cities of the Punjab province on night between Wednesday and Thursday.
According to media reports, the fog disrupted the traffic on national highways and Motorway sections from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan (M5) and Sher Shah Interchange to Sukkur (M5) were closed due to very low visibility owning to the dense fog.
Low visibility, dense fog also hampered the traffic flow in Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khanpur and other cities.
The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving and also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling due to dense fog..
- Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly and ...09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan, says Dr ...08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision in Karachi11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle devastating bushfires11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque blast10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019