Dense fog hits plain areas in Punjab
Web Desk
10:11 AM | 9 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Dense fog covered several cities of the Punjab province on night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to media reports, the fog disrupted the traffic on national highways and Motorway sections from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan (M5) and Sher Shah Interchange to Sukkur (M5) were closed due to very low visibility owning to the dense fog.

Low visibility, dense fog also hampered the traffic flow in Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khanpur and other cities.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving and also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling due to dense fog..

