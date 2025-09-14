Shujabad, Rahim Yar Khan hit by Flood; Rescue Operations in full swing

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Punjab continues to reel under devastating floods, with hundreds of villages in Shujabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Rajanpur, and Vehari hit by floodwater.

Millions of residents have been displaced, and vast areas of crops have been destroyed. Federal Flood Commission reports extremely high-level flooding at the Panjnad Barrage on the Chenab River, with very high-level floods expected at the Guddu Barrage in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Multan and surrounding areas, including Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah, remained underwater, while Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala have seen massive displacement.

In Chachran Sharif, hundreds of homes have been washed away, thousands of acres of crops destroyed after breach at the Zimindara Band in Nabi Shah pushed floodwaters to enter residential areas, and the breach in Dhondo Band has widened to 242 feet.

Rescue operations are ongoing, particularly in riverine areas of Uch Sharif, with drones used to relocate stranded residents.

Rajanpur’s Kacha areas, along with Rojhan, Bangla Achha, Sonmiani, and Kot Mithan, have been severely affected, forcing thousands to leave their homes. In Vehari, over 100 rural areas are submerged, and more than 76,000 acres of crops have been destroyed. Rahim Yar Khan faces extremely high-level flooding along the Indus River, leaving many villages isolated.

Authorities confirm that 110,000 people and over 100,000 livestock have been relocated to flood relief camps, as rescue operations continue across the province.