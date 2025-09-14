Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 14 Sept 2025

KARACHI — Pakistani rupee opened the week with varied movement against major international currencies, according to the latest rates released by local forex markets.

US Dollar was traded at Rs282.6 for buying and Rs282.9 for selling. The Euro saw rates of Rs332 (buying) and Rs336 (selling), while the UK Pound Sterling reached Rs384 and Rs388, respectively.

Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham was at Rs77.15 (buying) and Rs78 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.4 and Rs76.15.