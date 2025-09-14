Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 14 Sept 2025

By News Desk
9:15 am | Sep 14, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI — Pakistani rupee opened the week with varied movement against major international currencies, according to the latest rates released by local forex markets.

 US Dollar was traded at Rs282.6 for buying and Rs282.9 for selling. The Euro saw rates of Rs332 (buying) and Rs336 (selling), while the UK Pound Sterling reached Rs384 and Rs388, respectively.

Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham was at Rs77.15 (buying) and Rs78 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.4 and Rs76.15.

Currency Symbol Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR)
US Dollar USD 282.6 282.9
Euro EUR 332 336
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384 388
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 185.6 190.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.3 756.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.9 925.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.9 741.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.25 223.25
Swedish Korona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
