Pm Shehbaz To Attend Emergency Arab Muslim Summit In Qatar After Israeli Strikes

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend emergency summit in Qatar with Arab and Muslim leaders to denounce Israel’s recent airstrikes targeting Hamas officials in the Qatari capital. The meeting aims to express solidarity with Qatar and send a strong message against Israeli aggression.

Qatar announced the summit in response to the Israeli strikes, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer on Tuesday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said a draft resolution on the attack will be prepared at a ministerial meeting on Sunday and discussed at the summit on Monday.

“The summit reflects broad Arab and Islamic support for Qatar in the face of Israel’s aggression and a categorical rejection of Israeli state terrorism,” al-Ansari said.

Pakistan, a co-sponsor of the summit, confirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz’s participation. The Foreign Office highlighted Israel’s actions in Gaza, settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, and the displacement of Palestinians as key reasons for convening the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the preparatory session on September 14.

Other leaders expected at the summit include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and potentially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Analysts say the summit is intended to send Israel a clear message. Qatar, which hosts the largest US military base in the region, has played a mediating role in the Gaza conflict alongside the US and Egypt. Andreas Krieg of King’s College London called the strikes “an unprecedented violation of sovereignty” and said the summit aims to set firm boundaries and challenge the perception that Israel can act without consequences.