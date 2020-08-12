Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in IIOJ&K  
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in IIOJ&K  
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri people in fake encounters by Indian Occupation Forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).    

In a statement in Islamabad, Foreign Office said these condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws.

It said the killings of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of the "Hindutva" agenda of the RSS-BJP which is attempting to target defenseless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will.

Earlier, the killing of three missing labourers from Rajouri by Indian troops in yet another fake encounter in Shopian has drawn severe criticism from across the aisle.

Family members of three labourers from Rajouri who went missing in Shopian district last month said that on the basis of photographs released by Indian Army with caption saying that three unidentified 'militants' were killed in a gunfight on July 18 were in fact their innocent relatives.

They said they had lodged a missing report with the police in Rajouri. The missing labourers were identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and Abrar. Indian Army has been involved in many fake encounters including Pathribal encounter of March 2000 and Machil encounter of 2010.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
10:34 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial ...
09:58 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Locusts reported in Tharpark and Nagarparkar area ...
09:26 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
08:37 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Video — Five lions enter Karachi’s populated ...
10:34 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Navy carries out rescue, relief ...
09:35 PM | 11 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
11:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr