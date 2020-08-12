Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in IIOJ&K  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri people in fake encounters by Indian Occupation Forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement in Islamabad, Foreign Office said these condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws.

It said the killings of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of the "Hindutva" agenda of the RSS-BJP which is attempting to target defenseless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will.

Earlier, the killing of three missing labourers from Rajouri by Indian troops in yet another fake encounter in Shopian has drawn severe criticism from across the aisle.

Family members of three labourers from Rajouri who went missing in Shopian district last month said that on the basis of photographs released by Indian Army with caption saying that three unidentified 'militants' were killed in a gunfight on July 18 were in fact their innocent relatives.

They said they had lodged a missing report with the police in Rajouri. The missing labourers were identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and Abrar. Indian Army has been involved in many fake encounters including Pathribal encounter of March 2000 and Machil encounter of 2010.