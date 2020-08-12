PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss latest COVID-19 situation, resumption of Polio vaccination drives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – In a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mr Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, discussed the latest situation on COVID-19 response and resumption of Polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister apprised Mr. Bill Gates about improved Covid-19 situation in Pakistan with considerable reduction in new cases and the fatality rate.

The Prime Minister shared that the "smart lockdowns" policy of the government has proven to be very effective.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Gates Foundation's continued support to Pakistan which includes COVID-19 response.

He noted that the repurposing of Polio infrastructure played an important role in COVID-19 response.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mr Gates agreed to continue their cooperation on shared priorities, the Radio Pakistan reported.