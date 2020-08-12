Punjab resumes metro bus service in Lahore
11:47 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
Punjab resumes metro bus service in Lahore
LAHORE - Government of Punjab has decided to resume metro bus service in Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for customers and staff to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

According to media details, face masks will be mandatory for everyone and passengers are directed to leave middle seat empty. 

Staff of the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) are issuing limited number of tickets as only 38 passengers are allowed to travel in one metro bus.

