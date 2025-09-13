Seven Pak Army Soldiers martyred in Lower Dir Military Operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Seven Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in Lal Qilla Maidan, Lower Dir District, against militants linked to the India-backed group Fitna al Khawarij, ISPR said.

According to military’s media wing, the operation was launched following reports of the militants’ presence in the area. Security forces engaged the militants in a fierce exchange of fire, resulting in the deaths of ten attackers.

Brave sons of soil who were martyred include Naik Abdul Jalil (39, North Waziristan), Naik Gul Jan (38, Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Azmat Ullah (28, Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Abdul Malik (28, Khyber), Sepoy Muhammad Amjad (27, Malakand), Sepoy Muhammad Dawood (23, Swabi), and Sepoy Fazal Qayum (21, Dera Ismail Khan). Reports indicate they sacrificed their lives while protecting civilians who had been taken hostage.

Military officials stated that intelligence confirmed the involvement of Afghan nationals in the attacks. Pakistan has urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its territory for activities against Pakistan.

Security forces are continuing follow-up operations in the area to ensure no militants remain. Officials emphasized that the operation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism in the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing resurgence of militancy, driven largely by insurgent groups like Fitna Al Hindustan exploiting safe havens across the Afghan border.