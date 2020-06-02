Tripartite agreement worth $2.4 b finalized for implementation of 1,124MW Kohala power Project
08:57 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Tripartite agreement has been finalized for implementation of 1,124MW Kohala Hydropower Project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework has been achieved.
The agreement has been finalized and initialed between a Chinese company and governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.
This will be the largest ever investment of US$ 2.4 billion in any of the Independent Power Producers in Pakistan and AJK.
The project is expected to provide more than 5 billion units of clean and low cost electricity annually to the consumers.
- Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no ...03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran orders comprehensive plan ensuring medical staff’s security03:16 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to counter COVID-1902:48 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
-
-
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no one’
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
-
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives ...11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020