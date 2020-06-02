Tripartite agreement worth $2.4 b finalized for implementation of 1,124MW Kohala power Project
Web Desk
08:57 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Tripartite agreement worth $2.4 b finalized for implementation of 1,124MW Kohala power Project
ISLAMABAD - Tripartite agreement has been finalized for implementation of 1,124MW Kohala Hydropower Project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework has been achieved.

The agreement has been finalized and initialed between a Chinese company and governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

This will be the largest ever investment of US$ 2.4 billion in any of the Independent Power Producers in Pakistan and AJK.

The project is expected to provide more than 5 billion units of clean and low cost electricity annually to the consumers.

