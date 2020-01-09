Coach-car collision leaves five dead in Naushero Feroze
10:58 AM | 9 Jan, 2020
NAUSHERO FEROZE - At least five people were killed after passenger coach collided with parked car in Naushero Feroze district.
According to media reports, the accident occurred at Kandiaro Toll Plaza in the city where four others sustained severe injuries.
The mishap occurred when a speeding Karachi bound passenger van coming from Swat hit the toll plaza cabin.
Receiving information about the incident, the security personnel reached the accident scene and shifted the victims to nearby hospital for medical assistance.
