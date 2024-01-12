Gold prices sees a slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan, reaching Rs216,500 compared to its previous rate of Rs216,300 during the last trading day.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs172, climbing to Rs185,614 from Rs185,442, as indicated by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Conversely, the prices for per tola and ten grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,660 and 2,280.52, respectively.

The international market saw a $4 increase in the price of gold, reaching $2,036 from $2,032, as reported by the Association.