Web Desk
12:12 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Pakistan would never become part of any new war, says Dr Firdous
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan was torchbearer of peace in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan would never become part of any new war.

In a tweet, she said that war was not in the interest of the region and the world.

She said that peace in Middle East would pave way for peace in the region and the entire world.

Pakistan would continue to play its role for promotion of peace in the interest of Islamic Ummah and the world, she remarked.

She said that Prime Minster Imran Khan's directive to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States and meet his counterparts was manifestation of Pakistan being a responsible democracy and its pro-active diplomacy for promotion of peace and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

