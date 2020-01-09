NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case
Share
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Punjab Law Minister in Assets beyond means case.
According to media reports, the NAB officials have directed Rana Sana Ullah to come up with documents about his land he owned and the farm house.
The former Punjab Law Minister who is on bail in narcotics case of 15 kilogram against him is also facing the case of assets beyond means.
Just two days ago, the anti-graft body issued notices to his wife Nabeela Sana, daughter Iqra Sana and son-in-law Rana Shehryar, directing them to explain their sources of income for the assets they owned.
Rana Sana Ullah declared this move just a political revenge adding to this he said that he was paying tax for a long time.
- Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision in Karachi11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle devastating bushfires11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque blast10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
-
- Attackers of Quetta mosque blast 'can never be true Muslim', says ...09:00 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019