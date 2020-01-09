NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case
Web Desk
01:45 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case
Share

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Punjab Law Minister in Assets beyond means case.

According to media reports, the NAB officials have directed Rana Sana Ullah to come up with documents about his land he owned and the farm house.

The former Punjab Law Minister who is on bail in narcotics case of 15 kilogram against him is also facing the case of assets beyond means.

Just two days ago, the anti-graft body issued notices to his wife Nabeela Sana, daughter Iqra Sana and son-in-law Rana Shehryar, directing them to explain their sources of income for the assets they owned.

Rana Sana Ullah declared this move just a political revenge adding to this he said that he was paying tax for a long time.

More From This Category
Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision ...
11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle ...
11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque ...
10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Attackers of Quetta mosque blast 'can never be ...
09:00 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
DSP, prayer leader among 15 martyred in Quetta ...
07:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Drugs case: ‘Rana Sanaullah is innocent,’ say ...
06:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr