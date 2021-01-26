Petition seeking ban on Tiktok, other apps accepted in LHC
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday admitted the petition by overruling it’s registrar office’s objections.
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the Lahore High Court admitted the petition seeking ban on a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee.
Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar filed the petition stated that many youngsters who while trying to shoot videos for the social media platforms had lost their lives and these applications are also becoming a source of waste of time for new generation.
The petition also added that these applications have become a source of promoting vulgar content and no action had been taken despite bringing the matter to the notice of the authorities.
The petitioner named the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other respondents in the case.
