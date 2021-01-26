Two youngsters drown during ‘Tiktok stunt’ in Sheikhupura
Web Desk
10:48 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Two youngsters fell in a canal and drowned during a TikTok stunt near the Bhikhi village of Sheikhupura.

The incident took place when two of the men lost balance and slipped in the canal while filming a video, rescue officials said. 

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies after three hours of the search operation.

The deceased men were identified as 17-year-old Zeeshan Rashid and 20-year-old Sajid. Sources said both hailed from Raiwind and were visiting the village to meet a friend.

Earlier on January 23, a 17-year-old boy succumbed to death after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track.

The deceased is identified as Hamza, a resident of Noorani Mohalla. He arrived at the railway track near Shah Khalid Colony to shoot a TikTok video and mounted his smartphone with a tripod while waiting for the train.

Indian extremist outfit Karni Sena announces award of Rs 1 crore for slitting tongue of ...
11:50 AM | 26 Jan, 2021

